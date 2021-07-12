Seven held for running illegal cattle market, extorting money

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari got arrested seven people on charge of running an illegal cattle market and extorting money from animal dealers.

A spokesman of local administration said on Monday the AC City received complaint that seven persons including Wasif Khan, Abrar, Atif, Shaukat Ali, Muhammad Usman, Ghulam Dastgir and Muhammad Sehran occupied 20 acres of the land of Rescue-1122 near Chak No.

235-RB Niamoana and leased it out to various sacrificial animal dealers some 15 days ago. In this way, they extorted more than Rs 50 million from animal dealers by illegally occupying state land.

Therefore, the AC City along with Numberdar of the area and police with eliteforce reached the spot and arrested all the 7 accused.

Sadr police have registered a case against the accused.