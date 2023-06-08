Seven held for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested seven accused.

According to the police spokesman, Westridge and Sadiqabad Police netted Yasir, Fahad, Waqar, Hikmat, Rehmat, Imran and Alsalam for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.