Seven held for violating COVID-19 SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested seven persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Waris Khan, City Police and Gujar Khan Police stations conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction to check implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control spread of Coronavirus.

City Police Station rounded up 02 violators namely Ihtesham, Faraj Ali, Waris Khan Police arrested Faisal, Muhammad Shafique, Siraj and Yasir Rasheed while Gujar Khan Police held Gul Zaman.