Seven Held For Violating Fireworks, Sound System Act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested seven persons for violation of the sound system and fireworks act during wedding ceremonies.

A police spokesman informed that Piwadahi police arrested four including Muhammad Zain, Danish Ismail, Qaisar Naeem and Sameer Ahmed who were playing loud music, creating disturbance for other residents in the area.

The police recovered two sound players, one mixer and fireworks from their custody.

Wah Cantt police, over violation of sound system act, caught Amir Zeb and Muhammad Jibran while Banni police raided on a wedding ceremony and arrested Mugeer Ahmed besides recovering one 30 bore pistol and fireworks from his custody.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

