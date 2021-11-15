Seven held in a raid at Sheesha centre

Police on Monday raided a `Sheesha Center' in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested seven persons, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday raided a `Sheesha Center' in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station and arrested seven persons, informed a police spokesman.

Police, while carrying out the operation, arrested Haseeb, Osama, Zohaib, Haroon, Bilal Hussain, Faraz Ahmed and Jhangir Khan besides recovering six 'Huqqas', ten packets of Sheesha flavours and other smoking items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all of them.

It is to mention that an anti-smoking drive had been launched in the city to keep the future of the young generation safe from this harmful act, he added.