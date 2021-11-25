UrduPoint.com

Seven Held In Crackdown Against Anti-social Elements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:26 PM

Seven held in crackdown against anti-social elements

The Hyderabad Police in a crackdown on Thursday against anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 7 accused besides recovering mainpuri, liquor, Indian gutka and other contrabands from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police in a crackdown on Thursday against anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 7 accused besides recovering mainpuri, liquor, Indian gutka and other contrabands from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Sakhi Pir, A Section, Hussainabad and B Section Police arrested Muzamil Rajput with 4950 sachets of Indian Gutka, Babar Rajput with 6 bottles of liquor, Tariq Ansari and Amjad Ansari with 350 packets of mainpuri, Muhammad Irfan Abbasi with 250 packets of mainpuri, Hamza,Shaikh with 230 packets of mainpuri and Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti with 4 bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway, A spokesman added.

Related Topics

India Police Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

realme Brings Yet Another Quality King – the rea ..

Realme Brings Yet Another Quality King – the realme C25Y for PKR 26,999/-

10 minutes ago
 World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Fisheries Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

13 minutes ago
 204 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

204 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Nearly 2.457 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administer ..

Nearly 2.457 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand imports continue to ramp up as end of ..

New Zealand imports continue to ramp up as end of year approaches

2 minutes ago
 Criminals who injured MNA'a son in car snatching b ..

Criminals who injured MNA'a son in car snatching bid arrested, car recovered

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.