Seven held in crackdown against anti-social elements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Police in a crackdown on Thursday against anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 7 accused besides recovering mainpuri, liquor, Indian gutka and other contrabands from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Sakhi Pir, A Section, Hussainabad and B Section Police arrested Muzamil Rajput with 4950 sachets of Indian Gutka, Babar Rajput with 6 bottles of liquor, Tariq Ansari and Amjad Ansari with 350 packets of mainpuri, Muhammad Irfan Abbasi with 250 packets of mainpuri, Hamza,Shaikh with 230 packets of mainpuri and Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti with 4 bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway, A spokesman added.