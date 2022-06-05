Seven held, liquor seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Police here on Sunday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

According to police spokesman, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested seven accused.

They recovered 230 litres liquor, 480 gm of hashish and a pistol from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sikandar Hayyat,Yaqoob,Abdul Rehman,Mudassar, Naqash,Afzal and Hashim.

Cases were registered against all the accused.