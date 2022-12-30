Seven held, one shop sealed on violation of price control in Quetta

At least seven shopkeepers were arrested and one shop was sealed by the district administration over violation of price control during operations in different areas of Sariab, Quetta on Friday.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :At least seven shopkeepers were arrested and one shop was sealed by the district administration over violation of price control during operations in different areas of Sariab, Quetta on Friday.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, the district administration is carrying out operations against illegal profiteers, encroachers, and violators of the building code across the city.

In this regard, seven people were held during an operation against the wholesalers by the Price Control Committee Saryab, while one shop was sealed.

The action was taken under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sariab Nisar Ahmed Langu, during which seven shopkeepers selling essential items at high prices were sent behind bars.

Nisar Langu said prices would be checked on a daily basis and indiscriminate operations would continue against peddlers and illegal profiteers in the city.