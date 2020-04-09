Seven held over cock fight gambling in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 50000, 3 mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 50000, 3 mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession.

A police informed here on Thursday that Kallar Saydian Police while acting on a tip off, police apprehended the gamblers identified as Asim Mehmood, Muhammad Abdullah, Naseer Ahmed, Usman Mehmood, Zulqurnain Qadeer, Muhammad Waqas and Ghulam Mustafa when they were busy in activities of gambling on Cock fight.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team in arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements who were violating rule of law.