UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Held Over Cock Fight Gambling In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

Seven held over cock fight gambling in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 50000, 3 mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, Police have arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 50000, 3 mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession.

A police informed here on Thursday that Kallar Saydian Police while acting on a tip off, police apprehended the gamblers identified as Asim Mehmood, Muhammad Abdullah, Naseer Ahmed, Usman Mehmood, Zulqurnain Qadeer, Muhammad Waqas and Ghulam Mustafa when they were busy in activities of gambling on Cock fight.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team in arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements who were violating rule of law.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money All From

Recent Stories

Young doctors protest non-payment of salaries

36 seconds ago

Rs 12,000 emergency financial help from today

37 seconds ago

PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly ..

39 seconds ago

Global Fiscal Actions to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic ..

1 minute ago

World seeks economic remedy as virus death toll mo ..

1 minute ago

SMS service “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” fo ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.