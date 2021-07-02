Seven held over electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Seven persons were arrested for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district here on Friday.

According to the official sources, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Cantt police, Hajipura police, Sambrial police and Motra police raided at different areas of the district and arrested Sarfraz Ahmed Naseer, Umer, Istiaq, Triq Farooq, Ashiq, Dildar Hussain and Jamshaid Asghar while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

Police had registered cases and started investigations in this regard.