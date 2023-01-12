Seven held over embezzlement of flour bags

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 07:34 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration have arrested seven outlaws over embezzlement of flour bags at flour mills and flour sale points during a special operation conducted in the district here on Thursday.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, strict monitoring of flour distribution has been started to ensure an uninterrupted supply of flour in the district. The deputy commissioner has started surprise visits of flour mills and flour sale points for this purpose.

During separate raids, the DC along with Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood arrested seven outlaws who were staff members of flour mills and flour sale points over embezzlement of flour bags.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Muhammad Tahir Watto said that strict action would be taken against the officials involved in flour embezzlement under zero tolerance policy. He said that flour mills have been directed to ensure flour supply as per the wheat quota. He directed food department to make arrangements for easy availability of flour for masses instead of waiting in queue. He said that special checking teams have been formed under the supervision of all assistant commissioners to prevent embezzlement.

