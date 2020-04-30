Seven held over one-wheeling in city Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :City police have arrested seven wheelers in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station and cases have been registered against them.

One wheeler were identified as Hamza, Shahid, Attique, Subhan, Hassan, Faizan and Shahab.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Syed Akbar said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.