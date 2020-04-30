UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Held Over One-wheeling In City Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:49 PM

Seven held over one-wheeling in city Rawalpindi

City police have arrested seven wheelers in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station and cases have been registered against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :City police have arrested seven wheelers in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station and cases have been registered against them.

One wheeler were identified as Hamza, Shahid, Attique, Subhan, Hassan, Faizan and Shahab.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Syed Akbar said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

21 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

36 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

WADA Completes Investigation of 298 Russian Athlet ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.