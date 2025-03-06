Open Menu

Seven Held Over Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Seven held over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Thursday caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here.

According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Usman, Suleman,Nouman,Sadaqat and others.

Police registered cases against them.

