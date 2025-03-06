Seven held over power theft

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Thursday caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here.

According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Usman, Suleman,Nouman,Sadaqat and others.

Police registered cases against them.