Seven held over power theft in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-:Seven pilferers were caught in the district on Friday.

On a report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, the police with Gepco team raided Majeed Pura, Kotli Behram,Pakki Kotli, Chirind and Suragpur and caught red handed Abdul Majid, Zulqarnain, Abbas, Jamil, Qadeer, Fahad Saeed and Qurban Ali while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

The police registered cases against them and started investigation.