Seven held over violation of Corona SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration along with Rangers and police launched joint crackdown and arrested seven persons over violation of Corona SOPs.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the crackdown against Corona SOPs violators was continued across the district while teams sealed 17 various trade centres and two restaurants.

Similarly, 11 passenger buses were challaned over violation.

While Rs 1,76,000 fine was also imposed to violators of Corona SOPs.

The law enforcement departments also paid visit to railway station to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs.

The district government has decided to enhance the special magistrates for effective implementation on Corona SOPs.

DC Ali Shahzad has written a letter to Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab to assign special magistrate powers to officials.