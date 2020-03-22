Seven held over violations of section 144

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven outlaws over violations of section 144 here on Sunday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Lohari Gate police raided at the pigeon market where dozens of citizens were gathered for sale and purchase of birds.

The police arrested seven of them including Abdul Rehman, Asghar Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aamir Javed, Waqar Ahmed, Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Ashraf while many others managed to escape from the scene.

Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government have imposed section 144 in connection with arrangements against coronavirus. The police ensuring proper patrol in the city and strict legal action was being taken against violators, police sources added.