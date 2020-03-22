UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Held Over Violations Of Section 144

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:40 PM

Seven held over violations of section 144

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven outlaws over violations of section 144 here on Sunday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Lohari Gate police raided at the pigeon market where dozens of citizens were gathered for sale and purchase of birds.

The police arrested seven of them including Abdul Rehman, Asghar Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aamir Javed, Waqar Ahmed, Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Ashraf while many others managed to escape from the scene.

Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government have imposed section 144 in connection with arrangements against coronavirus. The police ensuring proper patrol in the city and strict legal action was being taken against violators, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Sale Fayyaz Ahmed Sunday Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

16 minutes ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

46 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

3 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.