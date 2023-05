SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven criminals in the district.

Police said different police stations raided and arrested Usman, Arslan, Kamran, Imran, Umar,Shakeel and Waris with seven guns, nine pistols, eight kalashankoves ,186 rounds,liquor, 1.3 kg of hashish,1.1 kg of opium and valuables.