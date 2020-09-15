Seven held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession during the last 24 hours.

The police arrested Amjad with 1.2 kg hashish who was pushing the contraband to Sultan Shah Wala near Ganda Singhwala.

The police arrested Ghulam Qadir with 1.

19 kg hashish from Sehjrah Ganda Singhwala.

Daftoha police arrested Zahid Shabbir from Daftoha road near Mustafabad and recovered 1.35 kg hashish from his possession.

While, the police chowki city Pattoki arrested four bootleggers identified as Shehroz, Tanvir Hussain, Adeel and Irfan and recovered 32 bottles liquor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.