Seven held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested 7 accused and recovered 1.

670 kg Hashish, 70 liter liquor and 2 pistol of 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Zulfiqar Ahmed, Ziyafat, Muhammad Safdar, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Ali, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Numan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.