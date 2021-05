Seven held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven drug peddlers and liquor and hashish from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police arrested Imran Ali, Kashif Sohail, Toseef Haider, Salman, Muhammad Baksh, Sharjeel and Salman from different areas of the district and recovered 20 liters liquor and 8kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.