Seven held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered liquor as well as weapons from them.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed, teams of various police stations conducted raids and nabbed seven accused and recovered 50-litres liquor, four pistols 30-bore and a rifle 7mm from them.

They were identified as --Ghulam Haider,Taimoor Raza,Ali Amir,Aslam,Dilawar,Suleman and Safdar Hussain--.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.