Seven held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :District police, in a crackdown on drug peddlers as well as criminal elements claimed to have arrested seven persons and recovered 7.288-kg hashish, 116 bottles of liquor, 70 beer cans and 2 pistols from them.

A spokesman for police on Sunday said that as per the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, SHO Hajipura police station during the crackdown recovered 15 bottles of wine and 70 cans of beer from accused Muhammad Ramzan, 2.40-kg hashish and pistol from Muhammad Imran, 2.

160-kg hashish and pistol from the accused Malik Raza, 1.200-kg hashish from accused Muhammad Nasir.

SHO Motra police station during a raid recovered 101 bottles of wine from accused Sunil, SHO Muradpur police station seized 125 grams hashish from the possession of accused Tanveer, while SHO Kotli-loharan police station recovered 1.403-kg hashish from the possession of accused Ali Husnain.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.