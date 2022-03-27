Seven held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven people and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

During a crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed seven accused and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish, 200 gram heroin, 2 rifles 444 bore, a pistol 30-bore and gun of 12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Afzal Abbas, Amanat Ali, Ahsan Raza, Hassan Raza,Kamran, Zaheer and Ghulam Abbas.

Cases have been registered against the accused.