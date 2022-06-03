Seven held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :District police have arrested seven outlaws and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from them.

Police on Friday said that, the teams of various police stations conducted raids and managed to net seven accused besides recovered 1.

2 kg hashish, 40 litres liquor and four pistols 30-bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as -- Babar, Shafqat Ali, Arsalan, Jahangir, Azhar, Saqlain and Qamar Abbas.