Seven held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Police arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them on Tuesday.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused and recovered 2.4-kg hashish, 70-litre liquor, four pistols and a rifle.

The accused were identified as Kashif, Faisal, Umar Hayyat, Shabbir, Muhammad Akram,Shoukat and Sufiyan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.