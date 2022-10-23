Seven held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed seven accused identified as Akhter, Khizar Hayyat, Rabnawaz, Tariq, Faisal, Asad and Pervaiz.

The police recovered 1.7 kg hashish, 30 liters liquor and 3 pistols of 30 borefrom them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.