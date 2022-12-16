Seven held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested seven crimi­nals and recovered nar­cotics and weapons from their possession.

During an ongoing drive, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Shoukat, Faqeer Hussain, Rabnawaz, Tariq, Faisal, Asad and Pervaiz.

The police recovered 1.7-kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor and three pistols whilecases had been regis­tered.