Seven held with contraband

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The police have arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

Police sources said on Saturday that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed seven criminals.

They recovered 1.23-kg hashish, 3 pistols of 30-bore, 2 guns of 12-bore and one rifle 8mm from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

