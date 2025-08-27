Seven Held With Contraband
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested seven criminals from various parts
of the district and recovered cash, narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas of their jurisdiction
and arrested seven criminals identified as Naeem, Tahir, Khursheed, Saleem, Naveed,
Mushtaq and Irfan and recovered 35 liter liquor, 88 gram Ice, 03 pistols, 02 guns,
02 Kalashnikov, 02 rounds, 88 bluets and other valuables worth millions of rupees
from them.
Cases have been registered.
