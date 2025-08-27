Open Menu

Seven Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Seven held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested seven criminals from various parts

of the district and recovered cash, narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas of their jurisdiction

and arrested seven criminals identified as Naeem, Tahir, Khursheed, Saleem, Naveed,

Mushtaq and Irfan and recovered 35 liter liquor, 88 gram Ice, 03 pistols, 02 guns,

02 Kalashnikov, 02 rounds, 88 bluets and other valuables worth millions of rupees

from them.

Cases have been registered.

