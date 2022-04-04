Seven held with contraband in sargodha

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 07 accused and recovered 2.

4 kg opium, 40 litres liquor and 4 pistols 30-bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Babar, Shafqat Ali, Arsalan, Jhanghir, Azhar, Saqlainand Qamar Abbas.

Cases were registered against the accused.