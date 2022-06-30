Seven held with drugs during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested seven outlaws including two women during a search operation launched at private boys hostels and other places at Chungi No.6 and suburban areas of Bahauddin Zakariya University, police officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams cordoned off the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through different areas of Alpa police station.

Police teams combed the area and targeted various private hostels and other places. The teams arrested seven outlaws including Usman, Asad Shafique, Muhammad Manzoor, Shehla, Nasir, Shumaila and Umer while recovered Ice, hashish and liquor from their possession during the search operation.

Case has been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway from them, police sources added.