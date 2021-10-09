UrduPoint.com

Seven Held With Drugs, Illegal Weapons In MUZAFFARGARH

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:51 PM

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested seven criminals and seized drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested seven criminals and seized drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested four illegal weapon holders.

Police have also recovered three pistols 30-bore and rounds from their possession.

During separate raids by different police stations, police unearthed a distillery and arrested three notorious drug peddlers. Police have also confiscated 75 litre liquor, fake labels, empty bottles and other material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

