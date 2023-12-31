Open Menu

Seven Held With Drugs, Weapons

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Seven held with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Police arrested seven accused including two proclaimed offenders on Sunday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that during an ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested alleged criminals and recovered 520-gram hashish, 50 liters of liquor, two pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Ahsan, Imran, Irfan, Ashraf, Nasir, Bilal and Badar. Cases have been registered against them.

Police Nasir Criminals Sunday From

