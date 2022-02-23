Seven held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 7 accused identified as Mohsin Iqbal, Ikhlaq, Ansar Ali, Umar, Ghaffar, Ghulam Rasool and Mehmood Sultanand recovered 425 gram hashish and 270 liters liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.