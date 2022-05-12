UrduPoint.com

Seven Held With Liquor, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Seven held with liquor, weapons

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested seven accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested seven accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 7 accused and recovered 40 litres liquor, 03 pistols 30-bore, gun 12 bore and a rifle 7mm from their possession.

The accused were identified as Amir, Waqas, Ansar, Waqar, Akram, Shabir and Abu Huraira.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

