Seven Held With Liquor, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Seven held with liquor, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Police have claimed to arrested seven criminals and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, during the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and illegal weapon, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed seven accused besides recovering 120 litres liquor, five pistols of 30 bore and a rifle 7mm from them.

They were identified as Asad, Amaan, Ejaz, Safdar, Arsalan, Awais and Ali. Cases have been registered against the accused.

