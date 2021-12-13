Seven held with Narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested seven drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the drug-pushers and recovered 3.8-kg hashish, 60 litres of liquor and one pistol from them.

The accused were identified as-- Muhammad Aslam,Amjad Ali,Nadeem,Aqib,Pervaiz,Safdar and Naeem.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.