UrduPoint.com

Seven Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:41 PM

Seven held with Narcotics

Police Monday arrested seven drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested seven drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the drug-pushers and recovered 3.8-kg hashish, 60 litres of liquor and one pistol from them.

The accused were identified as-- Muhammad Aslam,Amjad Ali,Nadeem,Aqib,Pervaiz,Safdar and Naeem.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Amjad Ali From

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

6 minutes ago
 UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Cove ..

UAE hosts WHO celebration of Universal Health Coverage Day

21 minutes ago
 UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encoura ..

UAE calls for supporting global tourism by encouraging investments, innovation i ..

36 minutes ago
 Women role imperative in national development: FWC ..

Women role imperative in national development: FWCCI

24 seconds ago
 China ramps up J-20 stealth fighter production: Gl ..

China ramps up J-20 stealth fighter production: Global Times

26 seconds ago
 At least one dead from Omicron as UK boosts respon ..

At least one dead from Omicron as UK boosts response

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.