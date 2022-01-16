Seven held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven drug pushers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

During the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers, Cantt police police seized 1.103kg hashish from Kashif alias Kashi.

Sadr police recovered 1.540 kg hashish from Adil Raza, 1.

860 kg hashish from Arif alias Saifu and 10 liters liquor from Wasim.

Muradpur police seized 1.430 kg hashish from Faisal Bashir and 1.380kg hashish from Sarfraz alias Maqsood. Sadr Daska police recovered 1.260kg hashish from Amir Sohail.

All the accused have been arrested and put them behind bars.

Cases have been registered against the accused.