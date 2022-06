SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested seven accused with narcotics in the district.

According to police, officials of various police stations arrested Numan, Qadder Ashraf,Nasir Mehmood, Imran, Awais, Qamar Abbas and Touseef with 13.99-kg hashish.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.