Seven held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested seven persons with narcotics and liquor.

According to a spokesperson , the police teams conducted raids in different areas of the district and detained Arsalan alias Slanty, Qasim alias Ferrari, Naveed, Muzamil Hussain, Dilawar, Afzal, Muhammad Qasim alias Machar with 8.

869kg hashish and 5 bottles of liquor.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.