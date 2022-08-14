Seven held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven accused including four proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of Shahpur and Factory Area police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested Zulfiqar, Naqeeb and Hamza with 1.

3 kg hashish.

The police teams of Sahiwal, Cantt and Phularwan police stations arrested four proclaimed offenders identified as Shahrukh, Aslam, Arshad and Saifullah.

The outlaws were wanted by police in various cases.

Further investigation was underway.