Seven held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested seven criminals including a robber and recovered hashish, illegal weapons and cash from their possession.

During a continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 6 accused and recovered 2.

670 kg hashish and 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Meanwhile, police team also arrested a robber and recovered Rs 400,000 from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.