Seven held with narcotics, weapons in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug pushers and criminals, the raiding teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 7 criminals and recovered 1.

4 kg hashish and 4 pistols 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Razzaq, Khizar Hayyat, Muhammad Mubeen, Shahid Imran, Muhammad Fiyyaz, Muhammad Shehzad and Qurban Ali.

Cases have been registered against the accused.