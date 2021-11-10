Seven held with narcotics, weapons in sargodha

Police arrested seven people and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested seven people and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that during ongoing drive against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed seven accused and recovered 1.

7 kg hashish, 30 liters liquor and 3 pistols of 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Ashraf, Khizar Hayyat, Rabnawaz, Tariq, Faisal, Asad and Waqar Ahmed.

Cases have been registered against the accused.