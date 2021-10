SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off,the raiding teams arrested seven accused and recovered five pistols,kalashnikov,gun and 75 bullets from them.They were identified as-- Ghulam Murtaza,Shakir Ali,Najib-ullah,Atif,Bilal,Zile Hussain and Asad.

Cases were registered.