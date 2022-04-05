Seven held with weapons

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested Adeel, Hassan, Azhar, Asad Mukhtiar, Bilal, Muhammad Ilyas and Ijaz and recovered seven pistols30-bore and a gun 12-bore.

Cases have been registered against the accused.