Seven held with weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and weapons holders, a team of Sahiwal police station arrested Bakhtawar with a rifle of 44 bore, Dilawar with a pistol of 30-bore and Saghir with a pistol of 30 bore.

Similarly, Phularwan police team arrested Shahzaib with a pistol 30 bore and Yasir with a pistol 30 bore.

Bhagtanwala police nabbed Arshad with a pistol of 30 bore and Ijaz with a pistol of 30 bore.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.