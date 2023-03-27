Seven Held With Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
In a crackdown against drug peddlers and weapons holders, a team of Sahiwal police station arrested Bakhtawar with a rifle of 44 bore, Dilawar with a pistol of 30-bore and Saghir with a pistol of 30 bore.
Similarly, Phularwan police team arrested Shahzaib with a pistol 30 bore and Yasir with a pistol 30 bore.
Bhagtanwala police nabbed Arshad with a pistol of 30 bore and Ijaz with a pistol of 30 bore.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.