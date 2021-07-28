Seven Held With Weapons In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:26 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered weapons.
The police said officials conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering five pistols, two rifles and a gun.
The accused were identified as Ghulam Murtaza,Sarwar,Abdul Rehman,Afzal,Sarjeel,Waleedand Adnan.