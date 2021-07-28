UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Held With Weapons In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:26 PM

Seven held with weapons in sargodha

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered weapons.

The police said officials conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering five pistols, two rifles and a gun.

The accused were identified as Ghulam Murtaza,Sarwar,Abdul Rehman,Afzal,Sarjeel,Waleedand Adnan.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives, positivity ratio re ..

4 minutes ago

Morocco extends state of health emergency for anot ..

4 minutes ago

Army troops assisting civil administration amid he ..

4 minutes ago

Kite sellers arrested during raid

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to organize an online 'Khuli Katcher ..

21 minutes ago

Colombian Military Sends Units to Ituango, Abandon ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.