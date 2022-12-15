GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government has hired 7 highly qualified psychiatrists and set up two wards in Skardu and Gilgit to address the growing mental health crisis.

The GB Chief Secretary's office shared on Thursday that hirings had been made based on the recommendation of a team of experts.

A 10-bed ward has been established in Gilgit and a 5-bed ward in Skardu for people suffering from mental health issues.