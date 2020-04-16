Seven hospitalised due to toxic gases while cleaning sewer disposal

Atleast seven people went unconscious and hospitalised due to sewer gases while cleaning sewer disposal near Basti Malook Tool plaza here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Atleast seven people went unconscious and hospitalised due to sewer gases while cleaning sewer disposal near Basti Malook Tool plaza here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 official Dr Kaleemullah, the first three people went into non operational disposal to make it functional. The said persons went unconscious due to toxic gases and then four others entered into it to save them and all affected by gases.

Rescue 1122 Multan and Lodhran jointly launched Rescue operation and get them out from the disposal.

The victims were shifted to District Headquarters hospital (DHQ) Lodhran from which condition of four persons said to be critical.

Kaleem said that poisonous gases are main cause of this incident. He informed that all these victims were hired privately by the contractor to clean the disposal.

The victims were identified as Hussnain s/o Aslam, Rana Aslam s/o Sardar Muhammad, Qasim s/o Fida Hussain, Amjad s/o Aslam, Zain s/o Ghulam Mustafa, Ahsan s/o Muhammad Aslam and Mustafa s/o Aslam.

